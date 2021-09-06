











Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene were celebrated as benefactors of Trinity College.

Prince Albert II, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella were in Dublin on Friday 3 September for an unofficial visit.

On this occasion, the Sovereign met with Irish President Michael D. Higgins for lunch at his residence and visited the University of Dublin Business School and the Museum of Literature Ireland.

Sixty years after the state visit of Prince Rainier and Princess Grace, Prince Albert II intends to extend the links between Trinity College and Monaco. He told Monaco Info that he was moved to be able to “renew these historic links with Ireland”.

Benefactor of Ireland’s best university

Prince Albert II, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella then visited Trinity College, Ireland’s top university, to tour the Old Library. The family had the chance to discover the Book of Kells, a world-renowned medieval Irish manuscript from the 9th century.

Trinity College presented the Sovereign with a scroll of recognition for his role as a benefactor to the old library. A ceremony then took place to unveil a frieze with the names of Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene as benefactors of Trinity College.

