











Princess Charlene has needed to stay in South Africa for several months because of an ENT infection.

And since then ,the Monegasques have been wondering when Princess Charlene will be able to return to the Principality. According to Prince Albert II, it could be very soon.

The Sovereign declared in an article for Point de vue magazine: “Princess Charlene is in good shape and in better spirits. She will be back in Monaco well before National Day. She misses the children, and they miss her, we all miss her. »

This means the Princess, who underwent another operation on 8 October, could be back before 19 November. The Prince also added that he hoped his wife would be able to accompany him to Dubai on 13 November for the day devoted to Monaco as part of the Universal Exhibition, but indicated that a decision would be taken at the last moment.

>> SEE ALSO: Princess Charlene mourns the death of her « little angel »