The fabulous destiny of the Roca Team has not gone unnoticed on the other side of the Pyrenees. The chief architect of a success story that has seen AS Monaco Basket move up from the Pro B league to the very top of European basketball, the club’s president, Sergey Dyadechko, is clearly an inspiration to our Spanish neighbours. Because AS Monaco Basket’s success is Sergey Dyadechko’s success.

According to ABC, the Madrid daily newspaper, the president of ASM Basket is THE star of the Monegasque team. As revealed by ABC, but also AS, the founder of the Rodovid bank, which was involved in an alleged pyramid scheme, landed in Monaco in 2012 to flee an assassination attempt in his home country.

He escaped death in Ukraine

Attackers fired at his Mercedes. Twenty-six bullet wounds failed to kill him, but they drove him to leave Ukraine, the country where he first made his mark in the world of basketball, notably during his years at the head of BC Donetsk, his childhood team.

Sergey Dyadechko was the instigator of many initiatives to promote basketball in his home country and has an unconditional love of the game. A love that dates back to his childhood, when he saw in person the giant Vladimir Tkachenko and the forward Sarunas Marculionis, star USSR players in the 1980s. A passion that he brought to the Rock, with success to follow.

