As November draws to a close, the Government announced a series of new measures intended to fight against the resumption of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yesterday, November 28, the health update reported six recoveries from Covid and 13 people hospitalised at the CHPG. No new positive cases were reported. This slightly encouraging assessment came as the Government announced new measures to combat a“fifth wave” of Covid.

The measures in force with immediate effect:

Mask wearing is again compulsory outdoors, everywhere in the Principality.

Working from home is recommended.

The validity of PCR tests is reduced from 72 to 24 hours.

Health passes must be shown by those aged 16 or more who wish to drink or eat in a bar or restaurant, including on the terrace. Staff are also subjected to this obligation. Non-seated cocktails are prohibited.

The health pass is mandatory to access shows or gatherings of more than 300 people. This obligation also applies to staff.

Wearing a mask is compulsory for sporting activities inside a building. Combat sports and school swimming lessons are suspended.

Dance and karaoke activities are suspended.

The Government also detailed its new method of calculating vaccination levels, now entrusted to IMSEE. The vaccination figures only include people residing in Monaco and vaccinated in Monaco, so as not to distort the statistics.