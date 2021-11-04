











The slight upswing of the COVID pandemic continues in Monaco as well as in the Alpes-Maritimes, but new measures have already been taken.

Yesterday, Wednesday 3rd November, six new positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the Principality. 8 people were being treated at the CHPG and 19 patients were being monitored at home. 7 recoveries were also reported on the same day.

The Prince’s Government continues to urge the population to be vigilant, with the announcement of free screening for everyone returning from holidays abroad. During the period October 25-31, there were 3815 PCR and antigenic tests, registering a positivity rate of 1.02%.

It should also be noted that it is possible to have a free blood test to establish one’s level of immunity and to decide whether or not to receive a third dose of vaccine.

And in France?

In the neighbouring Alpes-Maritimes, on November 3, the incidence rate was 66 (number of cases over 7 days per 100,000 people). Compared to the Principality, the positivity rate is slightly higher (1.4%).

A stricter health protocol in French schools was unveiled the same day. Masks will again be compulsory for pupils in 39 new departments. As soon as a case of COVID is detected in a child, the whole class is closed.