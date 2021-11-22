An update on the most important news stories this Monday, November 22, 2021.

The No Finish Line in numbers – the No Finish Line race concluded on Sunday. After 192 hours non-stop, the 7,794 participants totalled 224,636 kilometres. A highly respectable result compared to last year (+11,596 kilometres), but below the ambitious 400,000 kilometres that the organisers had set themselves. In total, 224,636 euros will be donated to child protection and assistance .

Ocean Decade partnership – The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has signed an agreement with UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission. The aim: to strengthen their alliance within the framework of the Decade of Ocean Sciences 2021-2030. “Through this cooperation with the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, we are one step closer to achieving the vision of the Decade: ‘the science we need for the ocean we want’,” declared the Executive Secretary of IOC-UNESCO .

Steve Hackett at the Monte-Carlo Jazz Festival – British musician Steve Hackett will be on stage at the Opéra Garnier Monte-Carlo on November 25th. As part of the Monte-Carlo Jazz Festival, he will perform songs from his “Genesis, Seconds Out Revisited” live tour.

Anniversary of the Hospital Partnership – On November 10, the Princess Grace Hospital Center (CHPG) celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Hospital Partnership programme. The programme was co-created by the public health establishments in the Principality and those of the Monegasque Cooperation countries to improve patient care.