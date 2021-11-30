An innovative new system is to be tested for two months at Nice Côte d’Azur Airport: contactless check-in terminals, for optimal sanitary safeguards.

From Monday December 6, you will no longer need to touch the check-in terminals before your trip. Nice Côte d’Azur Airport will be testing a contactless check-in system for two months.

Developed in partnership with the company Easier, this new type of terminal enables you to check in directly from your smartphone by scanning a QR code. No need to be concerned about the security of your data: a private wi-fi connection is created and then cancelled as soon as you move away or after 20 seconds of inactivity.

Health safeguards, a priority for Nice airport

This innovative system should make it possible to further improve the health measures at Nice airport, whose efforts in this area have been recognised by ACI Health Accreditation.

“We are convinced that health safeguards will remain a major issue for air transport in the future and we intend to implement everything that might improve the confidence of travellers, ground or flight personnel and all those who work on our platform”, states Franck Goldnadel, Chairman of the Executive Board of Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur.

In addition to its ongoing efforts to contain the Covid pandemic, the airport is also working on futuristic projects, such as the long-awaited Urban Blue (creation of a vertiport for vertical take-off electric aircraft).