AS Monaco produced an outstanding display to defeat Metz 4-0 at the Stade Louis II, which crucially propels them to within three points of a coveted top three spot in the standings.

The Match

Earning their second consecutive league win while condemning Metz to their third straight loss, Monaco’s triumph showed how dangerous they can be when they reward themselves for their good work on the scoresheet.

Getting off to the perfect start, the home team took the lead in just the second minute courtesy of Sofiane Diop’s long range strike. The in-form Kevin Volland then made it 2-0 by converting a penalty just before the interval.

Monaco extended their dominance into the second stanza, where goals from Gelson Martins and Wissam Ben Yedder ensured Les Monegasques ran out comfortable victors.

Kovac’s debrief

“Of course, it was important after our very good match at Angers to show the same face and get the same result at home. It was a very good performance from us today, we dominated the game and Metz did not get a shot on target. So it’s a very good week for us,” Niko Kovac gleamed.

“It’s important to score quickly and take cover before half-time, because that makes things easier afterwards. The players have responded well in this area. That’s great because if you have to fight for 90 minutes to win a match, you lose energy, whereas today we were able to save a bit of it thanks to our advantage on the scoreboard.”

Stats of the game

Clinical and efficient, a couple of statistics that especially jump out are that Monaco scored their quartet of goals despite only firing off eight shots and having an Expected Goals reading of just 1.69.

Diop shines again

Aside from bagging a goal and an assist, Diop’s excellent outing was further underlined by his three chances created, two key passes, four fouls suffered, five duels won and six ball recoveries.

Looking ahead

Next on the agenda is a trip to Austria for their Europa League clash with Sturm Graz. Considering Monaco are already qualified from their group, this will present Kovac with a valuable opportunity to rotate his squad ahead of the colossal Ligue 1 clash with Paris Saint-Germain next weekend.