Our editorial team’s recommendations will keep you busy from 17 to 24 December.

Friday 17 December

Where East meets West

During the Monaco Dance Forum, the Hervé Koubi company presents an intimate show, in search of the choreographer’s native land. What the day owes to the night is a ballet that mixes genres, between classical and hip-hop, between East and West.

What the day owes to the night

Grimaldi Forum

Friday 17 December at 7.30 p.m.

Saturday 18 December

A feast in the Christmas village

Oysters, beer from the Monaco brewery and Hungarian brioche … A few of the many tasty treats on offer at the 20 gourmet chalets of the Christmas village. The diet will have to wait until the end of the holidays!

Christmas village

Port Hercule

Until 2 January

Sunday 19 December

Going for gold

La Roca Team, 2nd in the French championship has a home match against Limoges, 13th. In great form, ASM is just two wins behind the leaders, and now has Sasa Obradovic back to lead the team.

AS Monaco – CSP Limoges

Stade Louis II – Salle Gaston Médecin

Sunday 19 December at 5 p.m.

Monday 20 December

Banish those Monday blues

It’s the first day of Christmas week … To give yourself that much required extra motivation at work, the editorial staff recommends an ancestral technique: eating. Luckily for us, Léo de Bruyn created EatIn Monaco, an application for restaurant deliveries, so you can enjoy a hot meal in front of a Christmas movie.

EatIn Monaco

Every day

Monaco Principality

Tuesday 21 December

Solidarity at Christmas

For the second year, the Monaco Red Cross and Fight Aids Monaco, in partnership with the Monaco City Hall, are running their fundraising campaign entitled “A light for Christmas.”Aimed at lonely and destitute people, each donation will light up a small light on the virtual tree on their platform.

Une lumière pour Noël

Until January 2

Wednesday 22 December

Kick-off time

After the basketball, it’s time for football! AS Monaco, who recently qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa League, hosts Rennes for the last match before the winter break. A Christmas bonus: all seats in the main stand are 10 euros, and free for children under 12 as well as for students (elementary school, middle school and high school) from Monaco and neighbouring towns.

AS Monaco – Rennes

Stade Louis II

Wednesday 22 December at 9 p.m.

Jeudi 23 décembre

Only 1 more shopping day before Christmas!

The presents need to be at the foot of the tree tomorrow, and the Christmas shopping still isn’t done… Time to get on to the Carlo app and run round the Principality’s stores, or opt for express delivery, if you’re really short of time.

Christmas shopping

Until 24 December

At the latest