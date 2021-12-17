Our editorial team’s recommendations will keep you busy from 17 to 24 December.
Friday 17 December
Where East meets West
During the Monaco Dance Forum, the Hervé Koubi company presents an intimate show, in search of the choreographer’s native land. What the day owes to the night is a ballet that mixes genres, between classical and hip-hop, between East and West.
What the day owes to the night
Grimaldi Forum
Friday 17 December at 7.30 p.m.
Saturday 18 December
A feast in the Christmas village
Oysters, beer from the Monaco brewery and Hungarian brioche … A few of the many tasty treats on offer at the 20 gourmet chalets of the Christmas village. The diet will have to wait until the end of the holidays!
Christmas village
Port Hercule
Until 2 January
Sunday 19 December
Going for gold
La Roca Team, 2nd in the French championship has a home match against Limoges, 13th. In great form, ASM is just two wins behind the leaders, and now has Sasa Obradovic back to lead the team.
AS Monaco – CSP Limoges
Stade Louis II – Salle Gaston Médecin
Sunday 19 December at 5 p.m.
Monday 20 December
Banish those Monday blues
It’s the first day of Christmas week … To give yourself that much required extra motivation at work, the editorial staff recommends an ancestral technique: eating. Luckily for us, Léo de Bruyn created EatIn Monaco, an application for restaurant deliveries, so you can enjoy a hot meal in front of a Christmas movie.
EatIn Monaco
Every day
Monaco Principality
Tuesday 21 December
Solidarity at Christmas
For the second year, the Monaco Red Cross and Fight Aids Monaco, in partnership with the Monaco City Hall, are running their fundraising campaign entitled “A light for Christmas.”Aimed at lonely and destitute people, each donation will light up a small light on the virtual tree on their platform.
Une lumière pour Noël
Until January 2
Wednesday 22 December
Kick-off time
After the basketball, it’s time for football! AS Monaco, who recently qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa League, hosts Rennes for the last match before the winter break. A Christmas bonus: all seats in the main stand are 10 euros, and free for children under 12 as well as for students (elementary school, middle school and high school) from Monaco and neighbouring towns.
AS Monaco – Rennes
Stade Louis II
Wednesday 22 December at 9 p.m.
Jeudi 23 décembre
Only 1 more shopping day before Christmas!
The presents need to be at the foot of the tree tomorrow, and the Christmas shopping still isn’t done… Time to get on to the Carlo app and run round the Principality’s stores, or opt for express delivery, if you’re really short of time.
Christmas shopping
Until 24 December
At the latest