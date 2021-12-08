The Christmas Village is open from December 3 to January 2 inclusive, with the theme “Christmas in Canada”.

Time to discover Canada’s beautiful landscapes and fascinating traditions in 2021. The destination on the other side of the Atlantic was chosen as the theme for the Christmas Village. Inaugurated last Friday in the presence of the Sovereign, it promises to delight young and old with its decorations, its 20 gourmet chalets, another 17 chalets selling artisanal objects, and rides for children. The fun of skating on the ice rink will be extended until February 27.

What health measures?

Of course, the Christmas Village draws a large number of visitors to the same location, requiring restrictions to be put in place with regard to the Covid-19 pandemic. For example, anyone over the age of 16 must present a valid health pass at the entrance. Children aged 5 and over must also wear a mask.

Sensors at the five access points to the Christmas Village will count the number of visitors in real time. As soon as the maximum capacity is reached, entry will be suspended until the number of visitors has decreased.

In addition, it will be not be possible to consume beverages or food while walking around the stands. Those who wish to enjoy churros and mulled wine can do so, sitting down at one of the tables in the catering area.

