An update on the most important news stories this Monday, December 13, 2021.

The Champion for Peace Award – The 2021 Peace and Sport Awards attributed the prize to Utah Jazz basketball player Rudy Gobert. The annual award recognises an athlete who has led a sports endeavour in favour of peace, justice and social inclusion. Rudy Gobert was chosen because of his foundation, Rudy’s Kids, which promotes education, recreation, health and awareness programmes and supports charities that have a direct impact on the lives of young people.

Boat wreck leaves Fontvieille port – The wreck of the “Vieux Crabe” (Old Crab), which has been sunk at a depth of ten metres since November 1, was brought up from the seabed by a lifting device on Saturday. The 18-metre, 80-tonne boat was transferred this Sunday to a shipyard that specialises in deconstruction, in the Var. It took three hours to refloat the vessel. Experts can now attempt to determine the precise circumstances of the wreck.

The Monte-Carlo Circus is cancelled – why? The health crisis! The event brings together more than 200 artists from different countries every year, and draws a very international audience. The Circus and the Competition for young artists from the New Generation circus are therefore postponed until 2023.