The sale of the designer’s possessions totalled four times the estimated value.

“A triumph”. Those are the two words used by Sotheby’s to sum up the result of the first part of the prestigious auction, which ended on December 6 in Monaco.

While the total amount of the sale of the 582 lots had been estimated at two to three million euros, total sales finally reached 12 million euros and all the lots found buyers, among some 1,400 bidders.

In fact, 96% of the pieces were sold for over the upper estimate, including the famous Portrait of Karl Lagerfeld, by the Japanese painter Takashi Murakami, acquired for 292,100 euros, compared to an estimated 80,000 to 120,000 euros.

© Sotheby’s

The second part of the sale, online, began on Monday and ends on December 16. A sale will also take place in cologne in March 2022.