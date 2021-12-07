Nearly 450 panels have been installed and are expected to provide 250 MWh of electricity per year.

Monaco is pursing its energy transition. The Monaco Scientific Center (CSM) is now the 27th and latest public building in Monaco to benefit from the national green fund in 2021. It is also the second building to be equipped with photovoltaic panels in December, the first having been the FANB school a few days ago.

The Principality invested no less than 400,000 euros for this project to succeed. The 443 photovoltaic panels were installed in July and inaugurated on Monday, in the presence of Prince Albert II, the Government Advisor-Minister of the Interior, Patrice Cellario and the Minister of Public Works, the Environment and Urban Planning, Céline Caron-Dagioni.

These panels now cover 1,000m2 of the CSM and will produce 25% of its consumption, which would save 20.5 tonnes of CO2 per year. They therefore represent a long-term investment, which will not pay off for the next eight years, but which is in line with the Principality’s will to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

At the same time as the installation, the CSM signed the National Pact for Energy Transition. Its president hopes to encourage existing members to take out membership as individuals by 2022.

>>SEE ALSO: “Monaco has everything it takes to play a key role in the global energy transition“