Gilles and Marion Montando, both members of ASM Danse Sportive, have enjoyed excellent results lately.

After a 24th place out of 140 couples at the last senior standard dance world championships, which took place in Cagliari in Italy, the Monegasque couple took the silver medal in the French senior standard cup. It was held on November 13 and 14, in Pontault-Combault.

Gilles and Marion Montando also finished seventh (out of 47 entries) in the senior WDSF, an international competition. Encouraging performances that the two Monegasques intend to repeat soon. Perhaps on February 19, at the Rocher trophy, ASM Danse Sportive’s iconic competition?

The competition will be held at the Espace Léo Ferré, with 120 couples anticipated on the floor in a contest that promises to be tough and exciting. More than 500 spectators are expected for this unmissable event for Monaco’s dance aficionados. A perfect opportunity for Gilles and Marion Montando to shine at home.