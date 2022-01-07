Our editorial teams’ recommendations will keep you busy from 7 to 13 January.

Friday, 7 January

The famous singer Carla Bruni is in concert this Friday in the Principality, at the Grimaldi Forum at 8:30 p.m. She will perform songs from her new album of original compositions, written with Calogero, Julien Clerc and Michel Amsellem. There are still a few seats available, with online bookings here.

Saturday, 8 January

The sales are already on in Monaco! Time to treat yourself and grab a bargain, but also to support local stores through the Carlo mobile app. With more than 300 partner stores in the Principality, you are bound to find what you’re after, with cash back to boot!

Sunday, 9 January

Why not use Sunday to check out the exhibitions that are currently on at the Nouveau Musée National de Monaco? The Villa Sauber and Villa Paloma are hosting two unusual exhibitions : “Monaco-Alexandria, the great detour” and “Tremblings”. Plus everybody gets in for free on Sundays!

Monday, 10 January

To get the week off to a good start, the “Association Monégasque pour la Connaissance des Arts” is holding a conference at the Théâtre des Variétés at 6:30 p.m., on the topic of cubism. Professer and art historian Serge Legat will cover the biggest names in the movement, such as Pablo Picasso, Paul Cézanne or Georges Braque.

More details

Tuesday, 11 January

Even though Epiphany is past, we can still treat ourselves to something tasty! Whether you’ve already had some or not this year, you can still find ‘galettes des rois’ in Monaco’s bakeries. The hard part is choosing between brioche or marzipan…

Wednesday, 12 January

Le Théâtre des Muses is open to children aged 5 at 2:30 p.m. On the bill: the story of a prince who is neither handsome, nor strong, nor rich, who decides to go to see Merlin the famous magician, so that he can become a real Prince Charming. But things don’t quite go to plan in the enchanted kingdom…

More details

Thursday, 13 January

A philosophical end to the week, with a debate entitled: “What should we believe? Who should we believe?” ‘Les Rencontres Philosophiques de Monaco’ will be meeting up at the Lycée Technique et Hôtelier at 7 p.m., with Robert Maggiori, founder member of the Rencontres Philosophiques, the philosopher Camille Riquier and the sociologist Laurent Cordonier. The three will discuss what believing means, addressing the topics of religion, superstition, and trust in others.

More details