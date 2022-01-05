An update on the most important news stories this Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

108 new positive cases detected in Monaco on Tuesday January 4 – The Prince’s Government also reported the death of an 86-year-old resident as a result of Covid-19. 40 people have died in Monaco from the virus since the beginning of the health crisis. 45 patients are still in hospital at the CHPG, including six in intensive care, and 71 additional recoveries are reported.

Nice Carnival is going ahead – The mayor, Christian Estrosi, confirmed this on Tuesday, January 4. “The situation might improve in February. (…) Nothing could warrant cancelling, especially in terms of supporting the local economy,” the mayor declared. The Carnival is still scheduled from February 11 to 27. A 5,000-seat stand is planned.

The ‘Fête du Citron’, from February 12 to 27, is cancelled in part – The town of Menton also issued a press release on Tuesday: the festival’s parades and gardens of lights are cancelled so as to avoid large concentrations of spectators. The exhibition of citrus patterns in the Boviès gardens is maintained and other surprises will be announced shortly.

Alpes-Maritimes, the second most stormy department in France in 2021 – According to the Keraunos website, the Alpes-Maritimes experienced 67 days of storms last year. The ’06’ came in second behind Haute-Corse, with 73 days.