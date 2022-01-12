Monaco statistics (IMSEE) published its latest study on vaccination data, on January 7.

Despite a mass screening campaign after the festive season, and the threat of new restrictive measures, the health statistics on the Covid-19 pandemic are not improving. On the contrary, the Omicron variant is causing a spectacular rise in infections.

On 2 January 2022, more than 69 000 vaccinations were carried out on the Principality’s population (26,900 first shots and 26,500 second jabs). 11,800 were for people who live in France and 250 for Italian residents.

The vaccination coverage rate is now at 67.8% for the whole population, age 12 and over. It rises to 78.8% for 55-64 year olds and 93% for those over 75 ans. Of note also, 40% of people aged 55 and over have had a third shot (booster in addition to being fully vaccinated).

IMSEE indicates that vaccination coverage for residents is underestimated, as some residents were vaccinated abroad, and are not declared in the Monaco figures.

However, the Government is not letting up and is continuing its vaccination awareness campaign, including the need for a third dose. Only one type of vaccine is currently being administered – Pfizer. The Covid-19 call centre can be contacted on 92 05 55 00 every day from 8am to 8pm.