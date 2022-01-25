The new edition, initially scheduled for March 19, will take place on July 8.

The famous Bal de la Rose (Rose Ball) will be held this summer in the Salle des Etoiles at the Monte-Carlo Sporting. After a postponement due to the health situation, this year’s theme is “Les Années 20, le retour” – back to the 20s.

The theme was chosen by the Princess of Hanover and her friend, designer Christian Louboutin. A major exhibition will also be organised the following day, at the Grimaldi Forum. Entitled “L’Exhibition[niste]”, it will be open to visitors until August 28 and entirely dedicated to the designer, who is famous for his red-soled shoes.

Chaired by Prince Albert II and Princess Caroline, the traditional ball has been in existence since 1954, with proceeds going to the Princess Grace Foundation. The prestigious event’s raffles raise funds to help underprivileged children.

According to the Société des Bains de Mer website, the event is sold out. However a few people on the waiting list may still get a chance to enjoy this dream evening, for 850 euros.

