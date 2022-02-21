As every year, the Principality is preparing to build the circuits to host the different Grand Prix events.

Good news for motor racing and Formula 1 fans: construction work for the Monaco Grand Prix starts soon! Preparatory work for installing the infrastructures will begin from February 22, 2022. Here’s how the work will change the urban landscape over the coming months.

From February 28 to March 16, resurfacing work will be carried out on certain thoroughfares in the Principality, such as Boulevard Albert 1er, the Louis-II tunnel and rue Grimaldi. These will take place during the night (8 p.m. – 6 a.m.) in order to impact traffic as little as possible.

Facilities are set to be built on March 7 in the port area and March 20 in the Monte-Carlo district. Traffic modifications, safe pedestrian walkways and parking restrictions will be put in place to ensure the competition runs smoothly.

For the detailed works schedule, head over to Your Monaco.

Three days of competition

This year, the 2022 edition of the Monaco Grand Prix will take place over three days rather than four. Construction of the facilities, which usually begins two months before the event, has been brought forward by several weeks to accommodate the 5th Monaco e-Prix which will be held on April 30.

Save the date: the 13th Grand Prix de Monaco Historique and the 79th Grand Prix Automobile de Monaco will take place respectively from May 13 to 15 and from May 26 to 29, 2022.