The prestigious all-male Monegasque tennis tournament gets the clay season back under way in style from April 9 to 17.

A strong line-up, as ever

Although the final list of participants for the 2022 edition of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters is not due to be published until March 14, there is little suspense when it comes to top billing. Recent winner of the US Open and recordholder for the number of men’s singles Grand Slams won (21), Rafael Nadal will obviously be looking to win his twelfth title in the Principality. A title that has eluded him since 2018. Defending champion, Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas will be there, as will Russia’s Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev of Germany.

SEE ALSO: Top highlights from the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters 2021

Doubts stil linger over world number 1 and Monegasque resident Novak Djokovic. While the Serbian, who recently said he will not be vaccinated, starts his 2022 season in Dubai next week, his participation in the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters remains up in the air. As Masters Director Zeljko Franulovic stated, “a vaccination pass is required to take part in the tournament”.

The public is back, as well as entertainment

As Zeljko Franulovic clarified, “we may have good news concerning the sanitary measures, it may be that we can forego vaccination passes for the public.” Conditions of admission should not be too strict. After the 2020 edition was cancelled and the public was not admitted in 2021, 2022 will see the crowds back in the stands. But there will also be entertainment.

SEE ALSO: Monaco Davis Cup tennis federation, getting to know Hugo Nys

Members of the public are bound to enjoy a mini-tennis exhibition to be organised on April 9, at the opening of the tournament, on the Place du Casino. This ‘mini’ event will take place in the presence of two of the best players of the tournament. The traditional “Kids Day” and the “Grande Nuit de Tennis” will also be on the programme, on Sunday 10 and Friday 15 April respectively.

Tickets are still available… but hurry!

While there are still tickets available to attend the Monegasque tournament, the Court des Princes has been taken by storm and tickets are no longer available from the quarter-finals on. But there are some left for the round of 16 and the start of the week, as well as for the first weekend. To book yours, head over to the tournament’s online ticket office. First come first ‘served’!

VOIR AUSSI : VIDÉO. Lucas Catarina : rising tennis star from Monaco