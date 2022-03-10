Like every year, the month of March is used to set up the facilities for the different Grands Prix that will take place in the streets of Monaco in April and May.

The temperatures may be cool, but there’s a feeling of springtime in the streets of Monaco and on the Port Hercule. Because springtime in the Principality means Grand Prix. Setting up the urban circuit requires a certain number of adjustments to accommodate the three races in the heart of the Principality.

Three Grands Prix are being organised, like last year. The 5th Monaco E-Prix (30 April), the 13th Monaco Historical Grand Prix (13-15 May) and the 79th Monaco Automobile Grand Prix (26-29 May).

At the end of February, the annual road surfacing work began, as well as the preparatory tasks required for the installation of infrastructures for safety, television coverage and advertising, as well as the facilities and access for the public.

In the Monte-Carlo district, assembly work begins on March 20

Installation of the facilities began on 7 March in the port area and will continue from 20 March in the Monte-Carlo district. The work will entail occasional traffic diversions and parking bans.

Secure pedestrian walkways will be set up by the Automobile Club of Monaco (ACM), while the MonaBike station at Place Sainte-Dévote will be moved to Promenade Honoré II from 21 March 2022.

The Parking des Pêcheurs Monabike station will be unavailable from 21 March 2022. As for public car parks, the Compagnie des Autobus de Monaco (CAM) and the Azur lines, users will be kept informed of the measures put in place at each phase of the structures’ assembly.