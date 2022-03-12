The Prince’s Palace has issued a press release to announce the return of Prince Albert II’s wife to the Principality.

Her return was long awaited! After several months spent in convalescence due to an ENT infection, first in South Africa, then in a secret location, Princess Charlene has finally returned to Monaco “where She has been happily reunited with Her family and loved ones.”

According to the press release, the Princess’ doctors considered that her recovery is “encouraging” and that “Princess Charlene will now continue Her convalescence in the Principality, with Her Husband and children by Her side.”

It will be a few more weeks before the Princess is seen again at official events. The Prince’s Palace specifies that “as soon as Her health is strong enough, the Princess looks forward to once again spending time and socialising with the Monegasques.” “.

In the meantime, the Princely Couple ask that their private life and family environment continue to be respected, in order to achieve the recovery of the Princess who “still needs peace and calm”.