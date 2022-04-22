The Principality launched a new digital identity for Monegasque residents almost a year ago. The scheme has earned the “High Security Printing Award”, in the “Best new ID card and travel document” category.

Monaco continues down the road to digitisation and modernity. 6000 Principality residents have already acquired and activated their digital identity. The project is popular and so are the benefits it provides: simplified access to online procedures, easier connection to service companies, greater security, etc.

Putting the security of Monegasques first

The award received by the Principality particularly recognises the security standards applied with the new digital identity. This part of the project was stressed in May 2021, with two different PIN codes to access ones digital profile via phone and computer.

“The challenge we have set ourselves is to equip the entire population by 2024,” said Christophe Prat, Director General of the Department of the Interior.

In the coming months, the digital identity will be compatible with all online procedures via the Service Public website.