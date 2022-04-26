Our editorial team’s recommendations will keep you busy from April 27 to May 1.

Wednesday, April 27

The 19th edition of the Monte-Carlo Film Festival is being held at the Grimaldi Forum from now until the end of the week. Specialising in comedy, the programme includes films from all over the world.

If you are interested in eco-friendly driving, the 17th edition of EVER Monaco will get your motor running! The show takes place from April 27 to 29 at the Espace Fontvieille. In store: conferences, exhibitions and test driving electric cars.

And if you would prefer to try out water bikes rather than an electric vehicle, that is possible too, thanks to the Riviera Water Bike Challenge.

Thursday, April 28

Thursday ‘sees’ the premiere of the Ballet entitled ‘Oeil pour Oeil‘ (Eye for Eye). You will be caught up in a thriller performed by dancers from Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo. All the evening’s proceeds will be donated to the Monegasque Red Cross’ efforts in Ukraine.

Music will also be on the menu with a musical conference retracing the history of the Rainier III Academy and marking the beginning of the celebrations for the Academy’s centenary. The event takes place at 6:30 pm at the Espace Léo Ferré and is completely free.

Bluff or fold? The European Poker Tour starts this Thursday and ends on May 7. The tournament is not only for poker stars, anyone can sign up to try to take the jackpot.

Saturday, April 30

The electric cars at the EVER Monaco show make way for Formula E! Fans of motor sports are in for a treat as the Monaco Grand Prix is back, tickets start at 30 euros.

Continuing on the sporting time, but this time with an oval ball, the Principality’s rugby club is organising a solidarity challenge to benefit the “Les enfants de Frankie” and “3 petits pas pour Jade” charities, at the Hereditary Prince Jacques stadium.

In the evening, as part of the “Ma Vie en Rose Monte-Carlo” event, a large “Rose is the future” dinner will be held at the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort. Entertainment and music will provide the backdrop for the cuisine of the double-starred chef Marcel Ravin.

Finally, to round off the Monaco Film Festival, the awards ceremony will take place at 6:30pm at the Grimaldi Forum. It will be presided over by Ezio Greggio, and a number of actors from the week’s films will be present.

