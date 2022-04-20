The Sovereign Prince is consolidating ties with the former Monegasque territories.

Diplomatic life is resuming. After celebrating Easter with Princess Charlene and the Princely Twins, Prince Albert II visited the towns of Terlizzi, Canosa di Puglia, Poggiorsini and Spinoza, all located in Puglia, from 20 to 22 April. As these municipalities are among the Grimaldi Historic Sites of Monaco, the Sovereign Prince visits them regularly to maintain the special relationship.

On the itinerary: a visit to the municipalities of Terlizzi, Canosa di Puglia, Trani and in particular its San Nicola Pellegrino Cathedral. Prince Albert II will conclude with the Castel del Monte, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Andria, and Garagnone castle.

On 23 April, the Sovereign Prince will also travel to Genoa, the birthplace of the Grimaldi family, for the opening of the 12th edition of Euroflora, an exhibition dedicated to floral arts, and for the 3rd edition of the Festa della Bandiera, which celebrates the emblematic Genoese flag. At the end of this stay, the Sovereign Prince will be granted citizenship of the Municipality of Genoa.