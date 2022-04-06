The prestigious Monegasque tennis tournament kicks off on Saturday April 9th. There are several options for getting there. Here’s a quick summary of the different ways to reach the Monte-Carlo Country Club.

By train

This is the most efficient way to get to the Monte-Carlo Country Club. For the duration of the tournament, there will be a specific “Monte-Carlo Country Club” stop between the Monaco and Roquebrune-Cap-Martin stations.

As you step off the TER (regional express train) you will be about 500 metres from entrance n°4 to the venue. Head this way for more information on timetables.

By bus

The n° 100 bus, part of the Nice Lignes d’Azur transport network, has departures from Nice harbour as well as from Menton bus station. Buses are scheduled every fifteen minutes, or every thirty minutes for the n° 110 which leaves from Nice airport.

The Saint Roman stop, in the municipality of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, is the closest stop to the Monte-Carlo Country Club.

By helicopter

Alternatively, you could fly to the Monte-Carlo Country Club. Monacair runs flights every 30 minutes between Nice airport and the Principality. Flight time: just seven minutes!

Passengers who are headed for the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters can take advantage of a free shuttle service from the heliport to the tournament gates via VIP minibus.