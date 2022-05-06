Here are some ideas to keep children and adults busy this weekend and next week.

Three concerts await music lovers this week:

Concert by Christophe Maé, on Saturday 7 May at 8.30 pm, at the Grimaldi Forum Monaco. More details

A concert by Lass at the Grimaldi Forum Monaco, on Thursday 12 May at 6: 30 pm. More details

A Musical Happy Hour, Thursday, May 12 at 6: 30 pm, at the Maison de France. It will be a chamber music concert with Ilyoung Chae & Sibylle Duchesne, violins, François Duchesne, viola and Alexandre Fougeroux, cello. More details

And here is the rest of the week’s agenda:

The Monaco International Canine Exhibition on May 7 and 8, from 8 am to 6 pm, at 17 avenue de Ligures. 1130 dogs will be on show, representing 181 breeds and 23 different countries. Admission to the exhibition costs €12 and children under 12 go free.

La fête des enfants (Children’s Day), organised by Monaco Friends of Japan. Saturday, May 7, from 10:30 am to 5 pm at the Jardin Japonais (Japanse gardens) in Monaco. Admission is free.

On Tuesday 10 May, an evening of debate on the theme of the climate challenge will be held at the Monaco Media Library, starting at 6.30 pm.

Also on Tuesday 10 May, at 8 pm, the Betclic Elite basketball championship match pitches AS Monaco Roca Team against Nanterre 92 at the Salle Omnisports Gaston Médecin, in the Louis II stadium.

The 13th Historic Grand Prix of Monaco, from 13 to 15 May, in the Principality. Nearly 200 cars, divided into 8 series, will compete in a number of races.

