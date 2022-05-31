There’s a great week ahead with many events, conferences and previews at the Monaco Streaming Film Festival.

The Monaco Streaming Film Festival is taking place at the Grimaldi Forum from Tuesday 31 May to Friday 3 June. Some 100 series and short films will be screened this week, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. As well as these broadcasts, lectures will be organised, every day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., to talk about the world of cinema, its future and its opportunities with many talents from a film industry that is undergoing a transition.

A VIP Cocktail will be organised at 6pm on each of the first three evenings.

Tuesday, 31 May

At 7: 30 p.m., the film A Bird Flew In will be screened. Part of the film crew will be present, including actor Jeff Fahey.

Wednesday, 1 June

From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., a special screening session is organised especially with children in mind.

At 7: 30 p.m., the first two episodes of the Becoming Elizabeth series will previewed.

Thursday, 2 June

At 7: 30 p.m., an episode of Gaslit will be broadcast, featuring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn.

Friday, 3 June

The Grand Gala Award Show will take place on Friday at 7pm at the Méridien Beach Plaza Hotel. Remember to book your tickets if you wish to attend the awards ceremony. Many VIPs and talents from the cinema world will be present.

Tickets must be boooked online to attend the screenings. A one-day Pass costs 65€ and there is a 3-day pass, for the first three days, for125€. It is also possible to watch free screenings directly at the Grimaldi Forum or stream them at home.

For the full programme and ticket reservations: Monaco Streaming Film Festival