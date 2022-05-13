The health situation continues to improve in the Principality. The Prince and his Government have decided to waive the requirement to wear a mask indoors as of this Friday, 13 May.

In practical terms, mask wearing will no longer be required of either staff or visitors, in shops and other indoor venues in the Principality that are open to the public.

SEE ALSO: SEE ALSO: Covid: 1 in 4 people infected in Monaco since pandemic began

Masks remain compulsory in health establishments, accommodation facilities for the elderly, as well as in public transport, taxis and chauffeur-driven vehicles, for anyone aged 5 and up.

In addition, wearing a mask is still highly recommended in enclosed places for people at risk or during large gatherings.

The National Council welcomed the measure, considering it to be in line with the population’s expectations.