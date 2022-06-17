There are some sumptuous items up for auction during the month of July.

Emeralds, sapphires and, of course, diamonds! It’s going to be Jewellery July in the Principality, with both an exhibition and prestigious auctions.

© Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

Among the lots you can bid on: jewellery, watches, luxury bags, graphic novels but also, and for the third edition, pieces from Monaco Sculptures. These prestigious lots will be available to view at the Hotel Hermitage, from July 15 to 21. The first auction will take place on July 8.

Some very lovely Hermes and Vuitton bags will be up for sale – © Communication department / Manuel Vitali

And you can admire a unique private collection, which remained hidden for more than 40 years in a chest, consisting of 70 beautiful ladies’ watches.

