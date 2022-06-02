The first edition of the bank’s new “Welcome to Monaco” programme, took place on the CREM’s premises.

Le Club des Résidents Étrangers de Monaco (CREM – Monaco Foreign Residents’ Club) welcomed a new member to its « Partners’ Club ». The club “includes players who share common values of tradition, quality, elegance and a certain way of life” and is intended to “accompany and support CREM in its day-to-day operations, and to provide partner companies with the opportunity to make themselves known to all the association’s members, and to establish personalised contacts with them.”

So it was only natural for CMB Monaco to become CREM’s new official banking partner. This international private bank, created in 1976, and “with unparalleled financial stability”, offers a “boutique” bank approach, with tailor-made services, and comprises three main areas of activity: private banking, investment management and investment funding.

CMB has started a “Welcome to Monaco” programme, where clients based in the Principality, and who have recently opened an account, can meet up in an informal setting. It is therefore no coincidence that the programme’s first edition took place on the CREM’s premises, since the Club’s main mission is exactly that – to help the residents of the Principality make contact.

Francesco Grosoli, CEO of CMB Monaco welcomed the agreement: “The partnership between CREM and CMB Monaco testifies to the will of our establishment and our staff to help foreign residents to settle in the Principality in the best possible conditions, and to be able to take part in the social and economic life of the Principality.”