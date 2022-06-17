The traditional Fête Dieu (Corpus Christi) celebrations were able to take place after two years of disruption.

A public holiday in Monaco, Corpus Christi is an important moment in the Principality. Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and their daughter, Princess Gabriella, looked serious as they watched the procession from their balcony overlooking the place du Palais.

It was Princess Charlene’s first public appearance since she self-isolated due to Covid. She wore a pretty bright red lipstick.

© Communication department / Stéphane Danna

Established in honour of Jesus Christ by Pope Urban IV in 1264, Corpus Christi celebrates the real presence of Jesus Chris’s blood and body in the elements of the Eucharist, sixty days after Easter.

The procession of the Blessed Sacrament set off following the 5 p.m. pontifical Mass. Leaving the Cathedral, it proceeded to the place du Palais, where the Princely Family was waiting , then carried on to the place de la Mairie.