There’s something new in the Larvotto landscape. “Giacomo”, the youngest member of the Big Mamma restaurant group, has just opened its doors at the far end of the beach. Now you can enjoy delicious Italian specialities, with your toes in the sand.

Terrace facing the sea or the very colourful interior, it’s up to you! The idea is to whisk customers away to Italy, more specifically to Sicily, for the evening.

A splash of colour in the Principality

Behind the group, which has more than twenty restaurants spread across France, Spain, the United Kingdom and now Monaco, are entrepreneurs Victor Lugger and the Monegasque Tigrane Seydoux.

It was to pay tribute to his roots that the Monegasque businessman decided to open an establishment in the Principality. “I was born and raised here,” he says. “A large part of my family lives in Monaco, so it was important to me. I was able to open the restaurant thanks to the call for tenders that came out. The idea was to provide simple, authentic affordable food, with good ingredients and good value for money. (…) I called the restaurant “Giacomo” after my father.”

Besides the sentimental value, Tigrane wanted to make this restaurant a unique venue: “All our Big Mamma restaurants are different, no two are alike, whether it’s the decor or the menu. Here we are close to the sea, so we wanted to have fish on the menu, for example.” The very bright decor, on the other hand, was chosen to contrast with the stark whiteness of the prom. “I wanted something colourful ,” Tigrane adds.

And when asked to describe his concept, the answer fits the place quite well: “happy Italian mayhem!” Here, the waiters are full of energy, speak Italian and even sing Ti amo or Vivo per lei…

Quality, seasonal ingredients, good value for money, a warm atmosphere… And it would be an understatement to say it meets the brief! With cheerful, lively service and an original decor, you are in Italy as soon as you cross the threshold.

The many refreshing cocktails are served in colourful and original glasses, for a happy and relaxed aperitif. As for the food, again, it’s high quality. With a wide choice, good ingredients and more than generous portions, you can’t help but enjoy it. We personally recommend the “Wolfgang Amadeus Mozzarella”, a delicious slice of farmhouse bread topped with slices of mozzarella, grated pourtague and orange peel.

Of course, pizza is a must, but you need to have a big appetite! As for desserts, it’s up to you whether you go for a Monte-Carlo, a mountain of Fleur de lait ice cream to share, or for Point G(iacomo) (G(iacomo)-spot), a gourmet coffee with tiramisu, strawberry panna cotta and dark chocolate mousse.

And as Tigrane promised, everything is still very affordable, with reasonable prices given the quality and quantity of what is served. A new address, and an absolute must-try!

