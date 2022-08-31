Currently in a pre-season training camp in Bormio, Italy, AS Monaco Basket has big ambitions for the new 2022-2023 season. Oleksiy Yefimov, Sasa Obradovic, Yakuba Ouattara, Jordan Loyd and Adrien Moerman held a press conference in the presence of Patrice Cellario before leaving for Italy, while the pre-season programme was unveiled, as well as the names of the two captains.

Ambitions for the season laid out

For its second consecutive season in the EuroLeague, after a promising and historic first season with a qualification for the play-offs, AS Monaco Basket intends to play the leading role again this year. “With a team like this this year, it’s a big opportunity for everyone, maybe the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Sasa Obradovic at the pre-season press conference.

“The important thing is to do at least as well as last year. It’s up to us to climb another step in the EuroLeague and above all to make history for our club by winning the French championship. We have great players who know what it means to win.”

These goals have been made possible by the club’s development over the past few seasons, particularly under the leadership of executive director Oleksiy Yefimov. “The goal is to achieve it over several years. We wanted to bank on consistency. I am delighted when I see the commitment of the players who want to give everything for the coming season. We want to be among the top teams.”

Yakuba Ouattara has been at the club for seven seasons now, with stints in the NBA (Brooklyn Nets) and Spain (Real Betis), and has witnessed the club’s evolution first-hand.

“Since my first season in Monaco, the evolution of the club is just extraordinary. In so few years, to be able to reach such a level is great. Very few clubs have achieved such an accomplishment before. This summer’s recruitment once again shows the ambitions of ASM. The directors have always wanted to play in the best competitions and be at the highest level.”

Promoted to vice-captain of the team for this 2022-2023 season (see below), the “Yak” intends to lead his teammates to the top. Will it be another historic season after a first European title two years ago and a debut in the EuroLeague last year?

Friendly matches announced

Following their training camp in Bormio, Sasa Obradovic’s men will travel to Sassari, Sardinia, for a friendly tournament against Slovenia’s Cedevita Olimpija, followed by matches against Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel) and Sassari’s local club.

The Roca Team will then travel to Germany to play three friendly matches. First against Bayern Munich, then against Ulm Ratiopharm, before going to Brose Bamberg.

The Monegasques will then fly to Turkey to face Efes Istanbul (Turkey, two-time EuroLeague title holders), Pinar Karsiyaka, Red Star Belgrade and finally Istanbul Üniversitesi SK.

The appointed captains

Sasa Obradovic has decided to entrust the captaincy to his new recruit, Adrien Moerman, for this new season. He will be assisted in his mission by Yakuba Ouattara, who has been appointed vice-captain, at the beginning of his eighth season with the Roca Team.

©AS Monaco

“We are very proud of this nomination, it is a point of pride for us,” said Adrien Moerman. “The coach has confidence in us and we hope to be up to the task.” “We will complement each other and support each other to push the team to the maximum,” confided “Yak”.

2022-2023 season ticket campaign launched

AS Monaco Basket has officially launched its subscription campaign for this season. From this Monday 29 August, season ticket renewals are available (600 Euros in category 1+ for adults, 525 Euros for under-18s, 525 Euros in category 1, 410 Euros for under-18s and 415 Euros for adults and 225 Euros for under-18s)

For new subscriptions, you will have to wait until Monday 5 September (675 Euros in category 1+ for adults, 600 Euros for under-18s, 600 Euros in category 1 for adults, 460 Euros for under-18s and 475 Euros in category 2 for adults, 290 Euros for under-18s).

To subscribe, go to the ASM ticket office at the Salle Gaston-Médecin (9 avenue des Castelans). Subscriptions are open until the first EuroLeague home game (13 October).

Salle Gaston-Médecin renovated

With capacity increased to 5000 seats at the end of September, the Gaston-Médecin arena will now meet the requirements of the EuroLeague standards. A real feat made possible by the Government, which Oleksiy Yefimov highlighted during the press conference.

“The capacity of the Salle Gaston-Médecin will meet the requirements of the EuroLeague regulations and the newly renovated Arena will provide a better experience for the fans on game days. I think that fans are looking forward to watching the games of the 2022-2023 Roca Team. A huge thank you to the Government for all the efforts made to renovate the venue.”

With big crowds last season, fans should turn up once again this season, with a new EuroLeague campaign that promises to be historic. The season ticket campaign (see above) has just been launched.