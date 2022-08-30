The Sovereign and his Children posed alongside the iconic comic book characters.

By Toutatis! This is a visit that the famous Parc Asterix won’t forget anytime soon! Last week, Prince Albert II and his Children, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, visited the French theme park and proudly posed alongside Asterix, Obelix, the Druid Panoramix, the pretty Falbala, the village chief Abraracourcix and his wife Bonemine, the bard Assurancetourix and a small boar.

According to Monaco-Matin, this visit was part of a two-day stay in Plailly, in the Oise region. The Sovereign and the Twins are said to have stayed in the hotel “Les Quais de Lutèce”.

This is not the first time that Prince Albert II has shared such a moment of bonding with his Children in a theme park. Last April, the Princely Family went to Disneyland Paris, after a first visit in 2019. The Sovereign also took the Twins to Europa-Park in February.