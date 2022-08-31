The torrential rain that has hit Pakistan since June has left more than 1,136 people dead.

The human toll is worsening. After three months of rain, the floods in Pakistan have affected more than 33 million people – according to Franceinfo – and caused more than 1,100 deaths to date. Faced with this tragedy, Prince Albert II sent an official dispatch to Arif Alvi, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan:

“Mr President,

It is with great emotion and sadness that I learned the tragedy the Pakistan population is facing with the terrible monsoon flooding submerging a third of the country. Let me assure you of my deep sympathy. In these tragic circumstances, allow me, along with my family and the population of Monaco, to convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and our support and compassion to the injured and the displaced people. May I also salute the massive evacuation efforts that are ongoing across your country.

Let me assure you, Mr. President, of our profound solidarity in this difficult ordeal.

Albert, Prince of Monaco.”