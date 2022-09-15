The 42nd members’ meeting was held on Tuesday 13 September at the Yacht Club.

In keeping with tradition, it was ‘back to work’ at the beginning of the week for the Monaco Economic Board (MEB) after the summer recess. The MEB holds three meetings a year for all its members and, for the first one of the (school) year, 350 economic decision-makers and officials attended a “networking cocktail”, designed to help them develop their network.

“We have 567 members and they are all welcome on this very special day, with up to two people per company,” said Guillaume Rose, the MEB’s CEO, on Monaco Info. “We are very happy to welcome all those who come to talk to each other, to do business with each other, and to get to know each other. This is how we foster partnerships, synergies and business.”

From left to right: Jean-Jérôme Perrin-Mortier, CEO of Peace and Sport, Guillaume Rose, CEO of the MEB, Michel Prost-Dumont and Sophie Arnaud-Deromedi, Vice-President and President of the French Foreign Trade Advisors in Monaco, Michel Dotta, President of the MEB and Maguy Maccario Doyle, Monaco Ambassador to the United States and Canada – © MEB / Carte Blanche

A number of projects in Monaco and abroad

The event was also an opportunity to review the figures for the Principality’s different business sectors. The President of the MEB, Michel Dotta, welcomed the successful summer season for tourism, as well as the good results in construction and real estate in particular. Guillaume Rose presented the many events that will take place between now and the end of the year.

The programme includes conferences with renowned economists, cooperation by the MEB with the Government’s digital transition programme, Extended Monaco pour l’Entreprise, and the 11th edition of the Trophées du Club de l’Eco (Eco Club awards)

Several international delegations are also planned, notably to Montreal and Toronto, and also to Madrid. In Monaco, two delegations of entrepreneurs from Carinthia in Austria and Estonia are expected to forge new economic ties. Finally, the MEB will take part in the China International Import Expo, a major trade fair that brings together Chinese importers and any companies who wish to set up or develop business there.

Also worth noting is the French Foreign Trade Advisors’ forthcoming ‘Mondial’, to be held at the end of October. This event is expected to draw between 800 and 1,000 French business leaders who have a stake in over 100 countries. 50 Monegasque MEB member companies will have the opportunity to meet these economic players.

Finally, the recent members’ meeting was an opportunity to showcase Peace and Sport and its activities. The organisation’s mission is to promote peace through sport in parts of the world where tensions or conflict exist. The companies present were therefore able to put forward concrete projects as part of their CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) policy.