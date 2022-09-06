Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella were accompanied by their Parents on the big day.

On Monday 5 September, it was back to school for the Principality’s children, including Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, in year 3 (US 2nd grade). For the occasion, the Princess wore a glittery pink backpack with a butterfly on it. The Crown Prince had a satchel with the Mario and Luigi characters.

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

Hand in hand, dressed in the FANB school uniform, they were accompanied by Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene. The photos, shared on the Princely Palace’s social media, touched many internet users, who were delighted to see the Princely Family together on this special day.