Princess Gabriella decided to play the hairdresser’s apprentice and gave herself and her brother new haircuts in time for the new school year!

It’s back to school for the Principality’s children… To mark the occasion, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene’s twins will be sporting rather exclusive haircuts. Princess Gabriella got hold of the scissors to give not only herself but also her brother, Crown Prince Jacques, a new look.

Seeing the funny side, Princess Charlene shared two pictures of them on her Instagram account.

« Gabriella gave herself, and her brother a haircut !!! 🤦🏼‍♀️ Looking forward to school on Monday …», the post reads. The publication is raising a few smiles on social networks and it appears she is not the only mother to have found herself in this situation.

A future vocation?

This is not the first time Princess Gabriella has tried her hand at hairdressing. You may remember her triangular fringe of last year, which her mother tried to fix as best she could. At only 7 years old, has she found her future vocation? Many comments suggest so.

In any case, Princess Gabriella doesn’t seem too disappointed in the results! She was able to proudly display her handiwork for all to see last Saturday, during the traditional Monegasque picnic, U Cavagnëtu.