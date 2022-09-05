On Saturday 3 September, the traditional “U Cavagnëtu” picnic was back in Princess Antoinette Park, with the Princely Family in attendance.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, accompanied by their children, Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, took part in the event throughout the evening. The “U Cavagnëtu” (the name means picnic basket) is a landmark event for Monegasques, who have been waiting for two years for the picnic’s return.

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

The evening kicked off as planned with a traditional dance performance at the entrance to the park, watched by the Princely Family. Several speeches were made and then it was time to enjoy the annual get-together. Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene mingled with the Monegasques who attended, but also visited the various stands set up for the occasion.

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

Crown Prince James and Princess Gabriella, both dressed in light blue, followed their parents. Princess Gabriella was asked to pose for some photos with Princess Charlene.

For organisational reasons to do with the event, Princess Antoinette Park will be closed through September 7.