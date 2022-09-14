The aim is to promote soft mobility between France and the Principality.

On Monday 12 September, Prince Albert II inaugurated the very first MonaBike self-service electric bicycle station on French territory, at Beausoleil, as well as six new escalators. Available since July, the MonaBike station has already been used by 2,000 cyclists.

Alongside the Prince were the Minister of State, Pierre Dartout, the Minister of Public Works, the Environment and Urban Development, Céline Caron-Dagioni, her predecessor Marie-Pierre Gramaglia, now a member of the Crown Council, the President of the National Council, Stéphane Valeri, the Prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes, Bernard Gonzalez, the Mayor of Peille, Gérard Spinelli, as well as many representatives of the Monegasque State and the French Republic.

Prince Albert II, with Gérard Spinelli (left) and Bernard Gonzalez (right) – © Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

These new means of transport are part of the overall soft mobility policy put in place by the Prince’s Government. Three new MonaBike stations will open in Beausoleil by the end of 2022.

“Marché” station (12 slots), located opposite Monte Carlo market

“République” station (12 slots), on Boulevard de la République

“Victor Hugo” station, (15 slots) located in the car park of that name

The escalators were co-financed by the Principality, to the tune of five million euros, for a total investment of eleven million euros. In all, ten escalators have been introduced in Beausoleil since 2018.