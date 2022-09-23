The best tips from the editorial team for keeping busy in the Principality and the surrounding area !

Rediscover the Principality through European Heritage Days

It will certainly not be an ordinary week, as this Sunday will be the 27th European Heritage Day in the Principality. An opportunity to visit some fifty venues in and around Monaco free of charge, including places that are sometimes off limits to the public…

From the State Apartments at the Prince’s Palace, to Monaco Cathedral, by way of the different parks and gardens, you’ll be spoilt for choice! Sustainable Heritage is the theme for the day, with a wide range of activities on offer. Monaco Tribune has some suggestions for you:

The frescoes at the Prince’s Palace

If you have not yet seen the superb Italian Renaissance frescoes unveiled in July, you might be interested to know that the Prince’s Palace will be open to the public, free of charge, from 10 am to 6 pm this Sunday. While you are there, you could see the refurbished State Apartments, after several months of closure for renovation work.

The Prehistoric Anthropology museum

This Sunday, you can enjoy workshops and guided tours of the museum that was founded by Prince Albert I in 1902. Children and families are invited to take part in the “Sustainable Heritage” activities, stands, demonstrations and games, as well as Mellina-Histoires Vivantes (‘Living Stories’ – an investigation game for families). The Museum will be open from 10 am to 6 pm.

There is a guided tour every hour (meet at reception), to take you round the unique collections.

Le Jardin Exotique

Another of Prince Albert I’s legacies is the Exotic Garden, which will reopen exceptionally this Sunday and until 8 October for the exhibition entitled “Le Jardin Exotique, une source d’inspiration” (The Exotic Garden, a source of inspiration). Open this Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm, then until Tuesdays to Saturdays, from 9 am to 5 pm until October 8.

More details

Les Jardins des Boulingrins

Go for a stroll through the Boulingrins and Petite Afrique gardens, created 140 years ago near the Société des Bains de Mer. Meet in front of the statue of Prince Charles III, at the top of the Gardens, at 2pm, 3pm and 4pm for an unusual tour!

You can find out all about the 27th European Heritage Day in Monaco here.

Attend the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra’s opening concert

The OPMC will be holding its grand opening concert at the Grimaldi Forum this Saturday, September 24. Entitled ‘ Une porte s’ouvre’ (A Door Opens), this concert, skilfully conducted by Kazuki Yamada, with Daniel Lozakovich on violin, will feature works by Berlioz, Tchaikovsky and Dvorak.

Saturday 24 September, 8 pm.

Grimaldi Forum

Prices: 17 to 36 euros (different categories)

Online bookings on the Grimaldi Forum website

Visit the Monaco Yacht Show

September’s flagship event will finish the month in style as the 31st edition of the traditional Monaco Yacht Show will be held from 28 September to 1 October. You can admire the fabulous boats at Port Hercule.

Visits are possible on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets, or passes for several days, are already on sale. Please note that tickets are only available online.