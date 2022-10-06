They are suitable for the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants, which currently account for the vast majority of infections.

As Monaco, France and the rest of Europe fear a new wave this autumn or winter, the Prince’s Government states that the bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be available next week in the Principality. “Bivalent” means that the vaccine is suitable for the different variants that are currently in circulation (i.e. the original strain as well as the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants).

Please note that this vaccine is only available to people who have had a minimum of two injections of the vaccine or one injection plus a documented infection (positive PCR or antigen test).

If you would like to receive the booster dose, you are invited to contact the Covid-19 Call Centre on 92.05.55.00, lines are open 7 days a week from 9am to 5pm. It is also possible to make an appointment online at https://vaccination-covid19.gouv.mc or at https://patient.monacosante.mc/fr/vaccination-covid-19/monaco. Pfizer-BioNTech’s monovalent vaccine Comirnaty is still available as the first injection for those aged 12 and over.

Who is the booster for?

The Government of Monaco’s press release states that the bivalent booster dose, available to all, is particularly recommended for :

people aged 60 and over

pregnant women

people who are immunocompromised or have comorbidities

The incidence rate in Monaco is on the rise. The latest figures indicate a rate of 197 in the Principality, compared to 138 the previous week.