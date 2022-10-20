Unlike last year, 2023 is going to be lyrical AND rock’n roll!

The festival is still four months away, but on Tuesday evening, Menton gave a glimpse of what will be happening throughout the lemon capital from 11 to 26 February 2023. A rock concert was held in the Biovès Gardens to announce the theme for 2023’s edition: “Rock and Opera”.

A surprising combination that the mayor, Yves Juhel, described as “a mixture of romance and eccentricity”. Not a random combo however, as last year several citrus designs and statues on the “Operas and Dances” theme could not be created because of the health situation. Reusing them this year will therefore make some cost savings, but also show off the artists’ talents to the full.

With health restrictions lifted, the 89th edition of the Lemon Festival is set to recapture its pre-Covid festivity and popularity with the return of the grand ‘corsos’ (parades) that have made the event so popular throughout the world.

SEE ALSO: The history of the Menton’s Lemon Festival

To mark the occasion, the Mirazur’s three-starred chef, Mauro Colagreco, has created a cocktail and a Menton lemon éclair to be enjoyed throughout the Festival.

While the exhibitions at the Jardins Biovès Gardens and the orchid festival will be free of charge, prices have increased for the golden fruit parades and night-time parades. They are now €12 for children and €29 for adults in the stands, or €8 and €16 respectively in the ‘promenoirs’.

Tickets are already on sale: Lemon Festival