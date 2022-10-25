The ceremony took place in the Prince’s Palace with members of the Fédération Nationale du Mérite Maritime (National Federation of Maritime Merit).

Prince Albert II’s commitment to the preservation of the seas and oceans is well-known. By way of recognition, on Wednesday 19 October, the Fédération Nationale du Mérite Maritime (FNMM) appointed the Prince as a Member of Honour and awarded him the Seamen’s Medal of Honour.

During the ceremony at the Prince’s Palace, Fabrice Viola, the Federation’s National President, presented Prince Albert II with a letter of introduction to the association and a tampion with the FNMM logo.

These distinctions reward Prince Albert II for his dedication to the conservation and protection of seas, oceans and marine species. His commitment to a more sustainable blue economy and his support for scientific and cultural projects were also praised.

Laurent Stefanini, French Ambassador to Monaco and Armelle Roudaur-Lafont, Director of Monaco Maritime Affairs were present at the ceremony. Other members of the FNMM were also present, such as Chrisitan Wozniak, Vice-President, Thierry Pioger, Secretary General and Jean-Yves Nicolas, Honorary Vice-President.