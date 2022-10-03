Even though she was wearing a dark outfit, the Princess did not go unnoticed.

Prince Albert II’s wife had not been to the French capital for four years, but she willingly made the trip on Saturday 1 October, to support her favourite brand, Akris.

© Akris

The Swiss label’s show took place at the Palais de Tokyo. To mark the occasion, the Princess wore a dark blue jacket and trouser suit from their new spring-summer 2023 collection. It was impossible not to notice her! Seated in the front row, she was able to admire the brand’s designs in its signature chic and refined style. The brand is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

SEE ALSO: Princess Charlene inaugurates new store in Monaco

On her Instagram account, the Princess paid tribute to the brand’s artistic director, Albert Kriemler: “Thank you Albert for a wonderful evening and congratulations on 100 years of perfection”.