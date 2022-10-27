Discussions aimed at uniting the group and talking business at a hybrid conference.

Bringing together the enormous empire that is easyGroup, with its many brands and fields of business, Sir Stelios organised a remote meeting via Zoom and a face-to-face meeting at his foundation’s premises on Quai Antoine 1er in Monaco.

On 21 and 22 October, a total of more than 100 people discussed the new “easy” brands, including easyStorage, easyVoyages and easyMoney. Discussions also quickly turned to protecting the brand from name theft. Naturally, business development tips were shared throughout the meeting.

The next meet-up is scheduled for May 2023. In the meantime, it is possible to watch one of the sessions online on the easyGroup website.