The Stelios Philanthropic Foundation organised a big charity dinner in Monaco on 30 September, which was attended by Prince Albert II.

Monegasque resident Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou invited his guests to a big charity dinner in the conference room of his Foundation, on the Port of Monaco. The event was attended by the Sovereign Prince and Marco Lambertini, Director General of WWF International.

No fewer than 70 philanthropists were invited to the dinner. By the end of the evening, 340,000 euros had been raised for the Prince Albert II Foundation and WWF.

Each organisation received €170,000 to support its efforts to save the endangered Mediterranean monk seal. According to the Pelagos Sanctuary website, it is one of the six most endangered mammals in the world, with a population of only 150 individuals today, compared to 1,000 in 1978.

SEE ALSO: Sir Stelios donates more than 20,000 euros to an aviation charity

The 340,000 euros raised is a record amount for the annual event, which celebrated its tenth edition on 30 September. Since its creation in 2013, nearly 1.6 million euros have been raised by the Sir Stelios Foundation for the preservation of the environment, a cause that the Principality and its Sovereign champion more strongly than ever.