The site will be modern, better insulated and more secure.

This week, the Service de Maintenance des Bâtiments Publics (Public Buildings Maintenance Service – SMBP) began work on the refurbishment of the helipad and renovation of Monaco’s Heliport. First, 250 m2 of modular premises were set up in the Heliport car park. They will allow business to continue during the six months of building work.

From April 2023, when the work is completed, staff and passengers will be able to enjoy a brand new reception area. The layout of the premises will have been redesigned to make better use of the space and access will have been brought up to standard for people with reduced mobility.

SMBP will also carry out external thermal insulation on all of the building’s outside walls. Along with new windows and frames, this will reduce the noise and drafts produced by the helicopters. The work will be completed by the creation of two vestibules, with double doors at the main entrance and the flight deck access.

As a final measure, the Public Buildings Maintenance Service will reinforce security with higher perimeter fencing and an additional anti-intrusion system.