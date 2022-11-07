You still have two weeks left to enjoy it!

Ball games, rifle shooting, coconut shy, attractions. Take advantage of the Principality sunshine to visit Monaco Fair, where there is plenty to see and do until 19 November, at the Port of Monaco. It costs between 1 and 7 euros to have a go at the different stands and attractions. There are two levels to the fair, with an abundance of cuddly toys for the younger visitors, plus thrills and spills for the older ones.

The activities on offer are complemented by the different food stalls on site. Churros, candyfloss, drinks and dozens of different sweets are for sale. The Monaco Attractions Fair will be open every day from 11am to 11pm (attractions from 2pm) for just under two weeks. Opening hours are extended until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and on the eve of public holidays.